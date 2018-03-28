Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to apologise to Lesotho King after he was 'mistreated' at the border

International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu will soon be travelling to Lesotho to apologise to King Letsie III after he was “mistreated” at the border.

“The issue with the King is related to the border. He was not happy with how he was treated. The minister will go to Lesotho to apologise to the King. The issue requires the minister to travel to the country to apologise‚” Sisulu’s spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

He said the issue also affects the citizens of Lesotho.