"We would like the review to take its course. If he is successful‚ then — in exactly what happened last time — the charges will be withdrawn; if not‚ then we will have to look at whether there are any further avenues Mr Zuma would want to pursue as in the permanent stay application or whether we get on with the trial‚" he said.

Hulley said Zuma also needed to know whether he would be responsible for his own legal fees or whether the state would continue to fund this.

The NPA has not responded to the letter yet‚ he said.

The legal costs for the former president’s bid to avoid having to face charges of fraud‚ corruption and racketeering amounted to R15.3-million.

Last week‚ the DA said it wanted the High Court in Pretoria to order that Zuma pay back to the Treasury any money that the state had paid towards his personal legal costs‚ in relation to the corruption charges he faces.