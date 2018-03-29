Politics

Let the people speak‚ says Mbalula after failed Trollip ousting

29 March 2018 - 13:52 By Penwell Dlamini
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Sunday Times

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula believes the best solution for the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is for the council to get a fresh mandate from the voters.

Speaking after a chaotic council meeting in which a motion of no confidence on mayor Athol Trollip was to be debated‚ Mbalula said the ANC had the same position it had before the choas.

“We have said it before that here‚ in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro‚ nobody won with a majority vote. We said let us go back to the people but they refused. We then stood aside. Our people had not come in numbers to vote for us. But they [also] never went to vote for Trollip. What is happening here is not democracy.

“We are not power grabbers. We are an organisation of the people. We must win power by getting majority votes from our people. That is what we want as the ANC. We don’t want scrambles. When we came to power as the ANC‚ we did not come through the back door. We came in through the front door.

“You must be scared of things that come from the back. If something is going to be nice‚ you must look at it in front. Yes‚ you must look at it. We don’t want the one that comes from behind‚” Mbalula said.

On Thursday morning‚ the Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack indefinitely adjourned a special council meeting after chaos erupted. There was a scuffle between councillors.

A motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip‚ to be tabled by the EFF‚ was set to be discussed.

Mbalula said the ANC agree with the EFF and the UDM that Trollip must vacate the post‚ saying he was delivering nothing for the people.

“For the first time in this metro‚ people are talking about coloureds‚ whites and blacks. We worked here to unite our people. We are here to say the time for the DA is over. We are grateful to the EFF for agreeing that we are strong and saying you want Mcebisi [Jonas]. We appreciate that. We hope that you also will come back one day…even Julius and it will be nice at home‚” Mbalula said.

He thanked ANC supporters for coming to support the party peacefully.

He also urged those going to pray during the Easter weekend to pray for the Nelson Mandela Bay so that it “returns to the people”.

