Nelson Mandela Bay no confidence vote delayed as chaos erupts

29 March 2018 - 10:25 By Heraldlive
Athol Trollip. File photo.
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has indefinitely adjourned today’s special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council this morning.

A motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip‚ to be tabled by the EFF‚ was set to be discussed.

A scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. This led to DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervening before city manager Johann Mettler also attempted to calm the councillors down.

Other councillors such as Lukhanyo Mrara also got involved in an attempt to defend their leaders.

