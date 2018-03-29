Politics

The DA welcomes Momberg's jail term

29 March 2018 - 07:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg just after she was sentenced to 3 years at the Randburg Magistrate court.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/ Sunday Times

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed former estate agent Vicki Momberg’s jail sentence.

“The court has affirmed that racism goes against the principles of constitutional democracy and this decision should therefore be welcomed by all. Racism has no place in our democracy and those found guilty of racism and racist acts must face the consequences‚” the party said in a statement.

“As South Africa’s most diverse political organisation‚ the DA holds that there is no room for racists in our country and we will continue to work together with South Africans from all walks of life to ensure that we build a truly non-racial society. We will not tolerate any form of discrimination from any individual irrespective of their race.”

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years’ imprisonment by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg. She hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

