WATCH | High drama at Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting
Chaotic scenes were playing out in the Port Elizabeth city centre on Thursday morning as supporters of opposition parties clashed with police‚ who have formed a human chain to prevent them from accessing the council chambers in Military Road.
Meanwhile‚ inside the chamber‚ the special council meeting – scheduled for 8am to 10am to discuss a flurry of motions‚ one of them against mayor Athol Trollip – was adjourned indefinitely by the speaker.
Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained that council rules allowed him to adjourn or suspend a meeting if it became too disorderly.
The motions will be debated at a future council meeting to be decided upon by Lawack.
Opposition parties are refusing to accept the ruling‚ which has led to two more adjournments. By 11:10am‚ the whips of the various political parties had requested a 10-minute break to hold a meeting between them with Lawack.
Earlier‚ a scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. DA leader Mmusi Maimane was caught up in the fray before security intervened.
TimesLIVE put together five moments that defined the chaotic council meeting on Thursday morning.
Here are some of the interesting moments from inside and outside chambers:
1. Chaotic scenes outside council chambers
Chaotic scenes amid #NMBCouncilVote as supporters of opposition parties clash with police, who’ve formed a human chain to prevent protesters access to council chambers. #TrollipVote #NelsonMandelaBay— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018
📹: @4everSiya pic.twitter.com/gHyxDw6OfT
2. Scuffle between councillors inside chambers.
A scuffle between councillors #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018
📹 @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/NhjLRF3EbF
3. The meeting collapses.
WATCH: Bobani tries to shake Trolllip's hand. 📹 @SiyamtandaCapa— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018
Official report is that the meeting has been indefinitely adjourned by Lawack. pic.twitter.com/Tbk1cwmeoN
4. The crowd marching outside chambers.
Police again barring protesters. Members of ANC and UDM and EFF stand together and call for Trollip to be removed. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/yBaM2v8dHo— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018
5. Councillors shouting at each other in chambers.
Councillors ask for Pst Crompton to be removed from the chambers as he is making comments. Crompton has left. pic.twitter.com/qhIz9Reb51— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018