Chaotic scenes were playing out in the Port Elizabeth city centre on Thursday morning as supporters of opposition parties clashed with police‚ who have formed a human chain to prevent them from accessing the council chambers in Military Road.

Meanwhile‚ inside the chamber‚ the special council meeting – scheduled for 8am to 10am to discuss a flurry of motions‚ one of them against mayor Athol Trollip – was adjourned indefinitely by the speaker.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained that council rules allowed him to adjourn or suspend a meeting if it became too disorderly.