WATCH | High drama at Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting

29 March 2018 - 12:15 By By Siyamtanda Capa‚ Nomazima Nkosi And Siyabonga Sesant
Athol Trollip
Athol Trollip
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Chaotic scenes were playing out in the Port Elizabeth city centre on Thursday morning as supporters of opposition parties clashed with police‚ who have formed a human chain to prevent them from accessing the council chambers in Military Road.

Meanwhile‚ inside the chamber‚ the special council meeting – scheduled for 8am to 10am to discuss a flurry of motions‚ one of them against mayor Athol Trollip – was adjourned indefinitely by the speaker.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained that council rules allowed him to adjourn or suspend a meeting if it became too disorderly.

Nelson Mandela Bay no confidence vote delayed as chaos erupts

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has indefinitely adjourned today’s special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council this ...
2 hours ago

The motions will be debated at a future council meeting to be decided upon by Lawack.

Opposition parties are refusing to accept the ruling‚ which has led to two more adjournments. By 11:10am‚ the whips of the various political parties had requested a 10-minute break to hold a meeting between them with Lawack.

Earlier‚ a scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. DA leader Mmusi Maimane was caught up in the fray before security intervened.

TimesLIVE put together five moments that defined the chaotic council meeting on Thursday morning.

Here are some of the interesting moments from inside and outside chambers:

1. Chaotic scenes outside council chambers

2. Scuffle between councillors inside chambers.

3. The meeting collapses.

4. The crowd marching outside chambers.

5. Councillors shouting at each other in chambers.

