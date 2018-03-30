PE scuffle may result in disciplinary action for UDM's Bobani

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he has 14 days to decide whether any action should be taken against his party's councillor who allegedly manhandled a Cope MP during the drama that unfolded in the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday.

Cope MP Deidre Carter told TimesLive she was affronted by the conduct of axed Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani‚ and that she had contacted Holomisa about it.

Holomisa said on Friday: "We have demanded a full report on the proceedings of yesterday’s Council and where necessary disciplinary action will be taken against Bobani’s behaviour in the said meeting of yesterday. We have 14 days to do so."

Carter said she was sitting in the public gallery when the incident occurred.