Ramaphosa scores PR points by flying economy
Billionaire businessman and politician Cyril Ramaphosa is saving taxpayers a lot of cash by flying on normal airlines‚ and in the cheap seats too.
He's been spotted flying Safair to Durban‚ a few weeks after being snapped on a SAA plane. The cramped conditions got a few laughs but many were impressed by his decision.
A friend of mine is flying Safair to Durbs, and there's a guest on the plane ... pic.twitter.com/25Obe9suYb— Mike Stopforth (@mikestopforth) March 30, 2018
The President flew on SAFair? Wow he literally saved thousands ... phela that flight sometimes even costs R499 from OR to Durban nje. Impressive. I really hope he inspires all of his cabinet officials to follow suit. I know @HermanMashaba also flies economy with the rest of us— Nkagi (@NkagiM_) March 30, 2018
All I'm saying sir is that I hope remains with this mentality, it doesn't only help his party to regain people's confidence , but also saves our money..— Makhinyosi (@MMadayile) March 30, 2018
It was not the first time. I think he is practising what is preaching cutting cost— Nthabiseng Lenka (@NthabisengLenka) March 30, 2018
He posed for selfies too. A beaming Crayg Hitzeroth posted a pic of himself and Ramaphosa in their seats.
Cynicism ran in the minds of others as they wondered if this is just a campaign stunt or an honest gesture.
Unathi Kwaza got slapped down by other tweeters for her post: “Is this supposed to show us that Ramaphosa is a man of the people? Mxm”.
Mike Stopforth replied sarcastically: “you are so right. The man should cycle to Durbs”.
Madiba Boitumelo‚ replying to a tweet by Don Fraser‚ said: “Don‚ You will never tell Unathi anything about the DA. She wears rose spectacles toward them. She loves Helen with all her heart. Always star struck when she is around her. However‚ one thing I like about her is that no matter how much u disagree with her she will never block u.”
Is this supposed to show us that Ramaphosa is a man of the people? Mxm— Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) March 30, 2018
@simphiw_ had the final word: “Whilst he's flying SAfair‚ his ministers are sleeping in expensive hotels and spending millions of the state's money on parties.. what is he doing about it”
Whilst he's flying SAfair, his ministers are sleeping in expensive hotels and spending millions of the state's money on parties.. what is he doing about it— Jalamba (@simphiw_) March 30, 2018
Your friend must tell us all the details nhe.— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) March 30, 2018
i'm really curious to know what do people do or say when they see the president among them. and does he ask them to "come to me" as alleged by Juju the other day?
Let's hope it doesn't change in this case..you know what people do when still on probation..— Makhinyosi (@MMadayile) March 30, 2018