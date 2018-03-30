Politics

Ramaphosa scores PR points by flying economy

30 March 2018 - 12:11 By Timeslive and Kgaugelo Masweneng
Image: Business Day

Billionaire businessman and politician Cyril Ramaphosa is saving taxpayers a lot of cash by flying on normal airlines‚ and in the cheap seats too.

He's been spotted flying Safair to Durban‚ a few weeks after being snapped on a SAA plane. The cramped conditions got a few laughs but many were impressed by his decision.

He posed for selfies too. A beaming Crayg Hitzeroth posted a pic of himself and Ramaphosa in their seats.

Cynicism ran in the minds of others as they wondered if this is just a campaign stunt or an honest gesture. 
Unathi Kwaza got slapped down by other tweeters for her post: “Is this supposed to show us that Ramaphosa is a man of the people? Mxm”.

Mike Stopforth replied sarcastically: “you are so right. The man should cycle to Durbs”.

Madiba Boitumelo‚ replying to a tweet by Don Fraser‚ said: “Don‚ You will never tell Unathi anything about the DA. She wears rose spectacles toward them. She loves Helen with all her heart. Always star struck when she is around her. However‚ one thing I like about her is that no matter how much u disagree with her she will never block u.”

@simphiw_ had the final word: “Whilst he's flying SAfair‚ his ministers are sleeping in expensive hotels and spending millions of the state's money on parties.. what is he doing about it”

