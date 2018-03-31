He said the congregants should also pray that these leaders should grasp and embrace what the party called the "new dawn".

“Prior to the conference there was no unity in our ranks. Our movement was factionalised. But in this new dawn‚ we have come out with a clear message of unity and renewal.”

He said the ANC had come out with a message that the ANC in government must begin the process of being the servant of the people.

“We must put our old ways behind us. Where there was corruption‚ we must say goodbye to corruption.

“Where there was stealing of the resources of our people‚ we must say goodbye to those ways and put them behind us and where there were people who were stealing the resources of our country‚ they must be dealt with severely because we don’t want corruption in our country‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said people wanted service delivery that would serve all the people and not the service delivery that would look only after certain people.

He said the new dawn meant that the country must address the challenge of unemployment in a serious manner.

“Last week‚ we started to demonstrate that we are serious about addressing the issue of unemployment‚ particularly amongst the youth of our country because 60% of people who are unemployed are the youth of our country.”

He said the new dawn also meant the country must address the challenge of poverty in a most vigorous way.