Sisulu welcomes Australia’s retraction of comments about SA farmers

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Jullie Bishop’s retraction of controversial comments made by their home affairs minister‚ Peter Dutton‚ regarding the South African land redistribution process.

Dutton sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries when he told media he believed white South African farmers deserved “special attention” because they faced violence and land seizures.

He said white farmers needed protection from a civilised country like Australia and that the country should fast-track visas for them.