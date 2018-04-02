Politics

WATCH | 'She was the voice for the voiceless': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Winnie

02 April 2018 - 19:42 By Penwell Dlamini

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her determination and courage during the toughest times of apartheid.

Addressing the nation on SABC‚ Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela faced serious challenges during the apartheid era but never gave up the dream of a free South Africa.

“In the face of exploitation‚ she was champion of justice and equality. Throughout her life she made an everlasting contribution to the struggle through sacrifice and her unyielding determination. Her dedication to the plight of her people gained her the love and the respect of the nation.

“For many years‚ she bore the blunt of the senseless brutality of the apartheid state with stoicism and fortitude. Despite the hardship she faced‚ she never doubted that the struggle for freedom and democracy would triumph and succeed. She remained throughout her life a tireless advocate for the dispossessed and the marginalised. She was the voice for the voiceless‚” Ramaphosa said.

He then urged South Africans to reflect on Madikizela-Mandela’s “rich‚ remarkable and meaningful life”.

Tributes pour in for Mama Winnie as nation mourns struggle stalwart

Nobel peace laureate and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu has joined the nation in mourning the death the death of struggle stalwart Winnie ...
News
2 hours ago

IN PICTURES | The life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela has died at the age of 81. We look back at moments of her life in pictures.
Politics
3 hours ago

“Let us draw inspiration from the struggles that she fought and the dream of a better society to which she dedicated her entire life. Today‚ we have lost a mother ‚ a grandmother‚ a friend‚ a comrade‚ a leader and an icon. As South Africans we collectively pass our condolences to the Madikizela and Mandela families. Your loss is our loss as well‚” Ramaphosa said.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mandela family spokesman‚ Victor Dlamini‚ said: “She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday April 2 2018 in Johannesburg at the age of 81 following a “long illness”, her family said.

MORE

SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Mandela touched the lives of millions of people durring the fight against apartheid.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN FULL | Family statement on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death

It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ ...
News
5 hours ago

Winnie supported me in my toughest time‚ says Makhosi Khoza

The leader of the African Democratic Change and former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has detailed how late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gave ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto

Zoleka Mandela shared photos from a Good Friday church service on social media as Easter weekend started.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'She was the voice for the voiceless': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Winnie Politics
  2. IN PICTURES | The life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Politics
  3. Winnie supported me in my toughest time‚ says Makhosi Khoza Politics
  4. Sisulu welcomes Australia’s retraction of comments about SA farmers Politics
  5. Forensic probe needed into residence corruption at CPUT: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
RIP, mother of the nation: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81
X