Edward Zuma has hit out at Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ insisting that nothing would stop him from wearing his ANC colours at the court appearance of his father on Friday.

Jacob Zuma will make his first appearance on charges of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering in connection with the controversial arms deal. The ANC has warned its members not to wear party colours when attending the court case and instead show support as individuals.

Cele‚ also a member of the ANC national executive committee‚ drove this point home in an anti-Zuma address in Lamontville at the weekend as the governing structure of the party moved to distance itself from the erstwhile president. “Nobody owns the ANC. If you commit crimes‚ you must face the charges without calling the ANC to defend you as if when you were stealing‚ you were doing it for the ANC‚ while you were stealing for yourself and your children‚” he said.