Edward Zuma‚ Bheki Cele and the yellow T-shirt tiff
Edward Zuma has hit out at Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ insisting that nothing would stop him from wearing his ANC colours at the court appearance of his father on Friday.
Jacob Zuma will make his first appearance on charges of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering in connection with the controversial arms deal. The ANC has warned its members not to wear party colours when attending the court case and instead show support as individuals.
Cele‚ also a member of the ANC national executive committee‚ drove this point home in an anti-Zuma address in Lamontville at the weekend as the governing structure of the party moved to distance itself from the erstwhile president. “Nobody owns the ANC. If you commit crimes‚ you must face the charges without calling the ANC to defend you as if when you were stealing‚ you were doing it for the ANC‚ while you were stealing for yourself and your children‚” he said.
“Leave the ANC alone. Don’t say you were not warned when you don’t want to listen‚” he was quoted as saying.
Zuma’s controversial son Edward on Tuesday hit back.
“As a member of the ANC myself‚ I shall be attending court in my own ANC shirt‚ unfortunately‚ leadership.
“I wish to take this opportunity and assist my leader comrade Bheki Cele by putting things into perspective. Firstly‚ the Zuma family‚ we did not mobilise any support nor are we in the business of such.
“It is people of South Africa who correctly believe that they need to support the former president Jacob Zuma as it’s clear that the witch-hunt against JZ is being intensified from all corners and levels.
“It would be absurd to deny people the opportunity to show and vent their support and anger at this ludicrous charges laid against Jacob Zuma. The name of the ANC was never used by the ZUMA family but it’s members of the ANC who are and we can’t stop them.”
Edward‚ who confirmed the statement was issued in his personal capacity‚ added: “I would therefore advise that you direct such to branches of the ANC and not ZUMA.”