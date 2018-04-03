Politics

Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral

03 April 2018 - 17:51 By Nico Gous
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: Bra Nape ‏via Twitter

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1 funeral‚ the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said this category entailed “elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared‚ in line with the Presidency’s State‚ Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy‚ for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision was taken because of Madikizela-Mandela’s “excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa”.

“Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation.”

We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini

The leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini says the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was good enough to be the president of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

This means the South African flag shall immediately fly at half-mast at “all flag stations countrywide” and South African diplomatic missions abroad.

“This will be observed until the evening of April 14‚ 2018. The President has further declared national days of mourning from today‚ April 3 2018 until April 14 2018.”

The official memorial service will be held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church on Mkhize Street in Soweto on April 11. The official funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on April 14.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

READ MORE:

Mama Winnie should have been president: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should have been president of the country but forces within ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Malema: SA failed to defend Ma Winnie 'while she was still alive'

EFF leader Julius Malema‚ who was close to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime‚ has visited her Soweto home to pay his respects to the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Madikizela-Mandela’s death marks end of an era for SA: Zweli Mkhize

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize has described the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as the end of an era for the country and the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for ... Politics
  2. Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki Politics
  3. Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral Politics
  4. We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. MK vets angry over eThekwini mayoral snub Politics

Latest Videos

‘A spear has fallen and we will pick up that spear’: Malema speaks outside ...
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X