Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1 funeral‚ the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said this category entailed “elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared‚ in line with the Presidency’s State‚ Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy‚ for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision was taken because of Madikizela-Mandela’s “excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa”.

“Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation.”