Mama Winnie should have been president: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should have been president of the country but forces within the ANC could not allow this to happen.

“Winnie Mandela [was] a stone that was rejected by the builders. Winnie Mandela‚ the president we did not have…who was denied to be president on the basis that she is a female and African. They feared her. Even today‚ they still fear her in death. That is why they continue to call her names…But the masses know the truth‚” Malema said outside Madikizela’s house in Orlando West‚ Soweto on Tuesday.

Malema was accompanied by the leadership of the EFF which included Dali Mpofu‚ Godrich Gardee and Floyd Shivambu.

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela earned the title of being called the mother of the nation.