A group of disgruntled Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association members – irked by eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s “failure to accommodate them” - gathered on the steps of Durban’s City Hall on Tuesday.

The gathering of about 50 people had demanded that Gumede meet with them to address their concerns.

The protest is understood to relate to the military veterans’ policy‚ put in place last year‚ which paved the way for veterans to be given preferential treatment when it comes to housing allocation‚ tenders and skills development.