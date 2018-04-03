She 'rattled the foundations of Apartheid' - ANC vets share poem in honour of Ma Winnie

A poem by Afzal Moolla has been issued on behalf of the stalwarts and veterans of the ANC who are signatories to the "For the Sake of our Future" document.

Today we grieve‚ The mother of the nation has breathed her last‚ today we reflect on her gallant past.

Today we mourn‚ the falling of a giant tree‚ who rattled the foundations of Apartheid‚ in the collective struggle to be from oppression free.

Today we weep‚ tears of sorrow and tears of pain‚ for our mother who shall no longer walk amongst us again.

Today we sing‚ songs of freedom and of profound loss‚ as we remember the cruel and brutal obstacles she had to cross.

Today we reflect‚ on the years of banishment and of solitary confinement she was made to suffer‚ with no husband‚ no family‚ nothing but her will acting as her protective buffer.

Today we recall her strength‚ as she fought alongside her comrades without a pause‚ while remaining ever faithfully dedicated to the valiant struggle‚ to the cause.

Today we console each other as the truth cuts deep‚ her life one of loss and of unimaginable pain‚ as we call out our eternal refrain - Hamba Kahle* Mama Winnie Mandela!

We will not give up your fight! Matla ke a Rona!** The Struggle Continues.

Viva the undying spirit of Winnie Mandela! Viva the struggle against racism and oppression!

Explanatory notes:

* – Hamba Kahle – an isiXhosa and isiZulu term meaning “travel well” – often used when bidding a departed one adieu.

* – Matla ke a Rona – victory is certain – a slogan during the struggle against Apartheid oppression and racial discrimination.