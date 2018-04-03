Former president Thabo Mbeki and his foundation said Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela Mandela was much revered and an outstanding militant‚ in a tribute to the struggle veteran who died in hospital in Johannesburg on Easter Monday.

On a personal note‚ Mbeki said she was viewed by many as "a loving and caring person‚ a shoulder to cry on".

Outlining her political credentials‚ the foundation noted: "Her common touch was always primary for her. She had a very definite view about the distinctive role of women in the struggle‚ which role they did not owe to the benevolence of the men. She denounced patriarchy in the Movement‚ as much as she had a profound disdain for a movement that was distant from the daily travails of the poor."