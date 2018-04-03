The leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini says the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was good enough to be the president of the country but women failed to be brave and fight for this to happen.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ Dlamini said Mam’ Winnie played a crucial role in developing the kind of leaders the ANCWL had today.

“Mam’ Winnie had a beautiful heart. She was beautiful outside and inside. She always stood with the poor. She always fought for the powerless. Even when the enemy was trying to take her off the path‚ no one could be able to sink down her spirit because she was always with the people.