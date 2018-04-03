Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela disobeyed orders from the ANC leadership to disband the Mandela United Football Club.

That is what former president Thabo Mbeki said on Tuesday evening in an interview with the SABC.

“Oliver Tambo intervened on this matter to try to say to her this thing is wrong. Let’s not. Let’s move away from this thing. It didn’t work until you had the intervention here.”

The Mandela Crisis Committee was formed in January 1989 to persuade Madikizela-Mandela to release four boys abducted by her bodyguards‚ known as the Mandela United Football Club‚ from the house of Methodist minister Paul Verryn in December 1988.