Politics

Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki

03 April 2018 - 19:58 By Nico Gous
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former President Thabo Mbeki.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former President Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela disobeyed orders from the ANC leadership to disband the Mandela United Football Club.

That is what former president Thabo Mbeki said on Tuesday evening in an interview with the SABC.

“Oliver Tambo intervened on this matter to try to say to her this thing is wrong. Let’s not. Let’s move away from this thing. It didn’t work until you had the intervention here.”

The Mandela Crisis Committee was formed in January 1989 to persuade Madikizela-Mandela to release four boys abducted by her bodyguards‚ known as the Mandela United Football Club‚ from the house of Methodist minister Paul Verryn in December 1988.

Mama Winnie should have been president: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should have been president of the country but forces within ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and being an accessory in the assault of Stompie Seipei‚ one of the boys who were kidnapped. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced to a fine and a suspended two-year sentence on appeal. Tambo and Mbeki were in Lusaka in Zambia at the time.

Mbeki said: “He (Tambo) tried very hard to say to her that this behaviour is not right‚ but didn’t respond until later.”

Mbeki said Madikizela-Mandela should be remembered as one individual in the collective that had fought against apartheid.

Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1 funeral‚ the Presidency confirmed in a ...
Politics
2 hours ago

“We need to find a way. Yes‚ indeed‚ recognise individuals‚ but let’s also recognise that these are not people that worked as individuals. These are people that worked in a collective.”

Mbeki compared her with Albertina Sisulu‚ wife of Walter Sisulu.

“It was correct of of the ANC to say‚ let’s mark the centenary of the birth of Albertina Sisulu. I don’t think Ma Sisulu got the same media exposure as Winnie did‚ but you can’t say that she has played a lesser role.”

Mbeki said Madikizela-Mandela was wrong when she said on April 13‚ 1986‚ during a speech in Munsieville: “Together‚ hand in hand‚ with our boxes of matches and our necklaces we shall liberate this country.”

We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini

The leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini says the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was good enough to be the president of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Mbeki said: “That was wrong. Already at that time‚ Oliver Tambo had already said we must stop this thing of necklacing people. It was in fact a tactic that was used by the regime against us. That’s where it came from.”

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

READ MORE:

Malema: SA failed to defend Ma Winnie 'while she was still alive'

EFF leader Julius Malema‚ who was close to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime‚ has visited her Soweto home to pay his respects to the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Madikizela-Mandela’s death marks end of an era for SA: Zweli Mkhize

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize has described the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as the end of an era for the country and the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Siv Ngesi, Redi Tlhabi & others defend Ma Winnie's legacy

High-profile personalities have defended Ma Winnie Mandela against critics.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for ... Politics
  2. Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki Politics
  3. Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral Politics
  4. We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. MK vets angry over eThekwini mayoral snub Politics

Latest Videos

‘A spear has fallen and we will pick up that spear’: Malema speaks outside ...
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X