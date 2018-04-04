ANC busses supporters to Winnie's home

The ANC will provide 15 buses in Soweto to transport its members and supporters to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Thursday.

This is in a bid to show support for the party’s national executive committee leadership which will be visiting the home of the late struggle hero.

Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero sent a letter on Tuesday to all the party’s branches informing them about the plan.

“Please be informed that the NEC will be visiting Mama Winnie’s home on Thursday April 5 2018 at 9am. Branches are requested to mobilise members for this gathering‚ however the national office has organised buses for branches in and around Mama Winnie’s home‚” reads the letter.