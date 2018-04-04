The national chairperson of the IFP Youth Brigade‚ Mkhuleko Hlengwa‚ says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should be celebrated as an icon and not just the woman who married former president Nelson Mandela.

Speaking at Mama Winnie’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ Hlengwe thanked the Madikizela and Mandela families for sharing their mother with the nation.

“We thank them for having borrowed us this great icon. We believe that we now have a duty and responsibility to continue with the work that they started. The struggle is not over. Unemployment continues to be high. Poverty continues to be high. The economy is not growing and there are no jobs for a lot of our youth‚” he said.

“Fundamentally the mistakes that South Africans must not make is to think that Mam’ Winnie is a struggle icon of an extended kind. She is a freedom fighter in her own right. She was celebrated in her own right. The fact that she married another icon could well be a coincidence of history…The fact that in the absence of her husband‚ even post the divorce‚ she was able to continue keeping the struggle alive‚ is an indication of the freedom fighter that she was‚” Hlengwa said.