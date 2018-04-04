Money for Winnie museum is 'not missing': Magashule

As it stands‚ house number 802 with its dilapidated walls‚ peeling paint and broken windows reflects the horrible times experienced by struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Brandfort in the Free State.

In an interview with television host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle several years ago‚ Madikizela-Mandela said her years of banishment at Brandfort were among the worst she endured during the struggle.