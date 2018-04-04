Preparations for Mama Winnie’s funeral going well: Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says funeral arrangements for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are going well and government and the ANC will keep the public informed about the arrangements.

Speaking outside Mama Winnie’s home‚ Mabuza thanked the family for opening its doors to all leaders of society and allowing everyone time to mourn the mother of the nation.

“We came to pay our respect firstly to the family but also to ensure that there is continuous support in this trying time. We were told that the arrangements are going very well…We are also grateful that the family has opened its doors very wide for all for all leaders in our society…because here we are talking about the leader of our nation. She has touched too many people and all these people should be allowed to come to this space.