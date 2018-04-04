Lebani Sirenje stood on the side of the road - away from all the cameras and the crowd. In his left hand he held a copy of the Daily Sun with a picture of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

A few photographers began to notice his work but most simply walked past him and focused on the politicians coming in and out of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto.

The portrait he is working on is coming together and people have begun taking pictures of themselves with it. He is not troubled by the interruptions. He allows the people to take pictures with his work and then continues to do what he was born to do‚ simply painting.

Most people would expect him to make a killing out of the work he is doing but Sirenje will not sell Mama Winnie’s portrait. Instead‚ he will give it to the family for free.

“Usually I give the painting to the family. I always give it to the people who were close to the deceased. They may decide to give the picture to a charity that Mama Winnie was involved in or simply keep it themselves.”

Sirenje‚ 41‚ lives with his wife and three daughters in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg where he works from home. He is originally from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

He came to South Africa in 1996 to look for greener pastures. For about five to six years he worked in restaurants and on construction projects but that did not fulfil his joy. He ultimately decided to pursue the passion that he has enjoyed since childhood.

“I think doing what you love‚ what is in your heart‚ is fulfilling. Last time I was just working without the passion. It was not something that I liked. Now I am doing paintings. There is a connection between me and the paint.

“I have never been in an art school. I started painting when I was 10. I was using a pencils and crayons. I did not learn to paint at school. There was no art in our curriculum.