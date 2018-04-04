Former president Jacob Zuma says the country has lost one of its pillars and strong leader in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at Mama Winnie’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Wednesday‚ Zuma said he was shocked at learning that the mother of the nation was gone.

“I was shocked because she would go to the hospital and come out. It had become a comforting thing that whenever she went . . . she would come back. It was a big shock. It was not just a shock to me and my family but to everyone . . . It was too sudden.