Politics

The next 10 days of ANC events to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela

04 April 2018 - 19:28 By Nico Gous
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela celebrates her birthday with the ANC Women's League (ANCWL).
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela celebrates her birthday with the ANC Women's League (ANCWL).
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday shared the party’s 10-day programme to celebrate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg‚ Magashule said Madikizela-Mandela’s death was a national tragedy that had “gripped the nation with shock and sadness”.

“It is indeed a national tragedy‚ albeit‚ inevitable in that those we hold in high esteem may not be with us physically forever. However‚ their legacy and footprints continue to remind us of their eternal presence amongst us.”

ANC busses supporters to Winnie's home

The ANC will provide 15 buses in Soweto to transport its members and supporters to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Thursday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Magashule described Madikizela-Mandela as the “mother of the nation”.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness‚ due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

Here is the party’s programme:

Day one - Thursday‚ April 5 - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) will visit the family in Soweto; - A tribute book will be opened to the public to write messages at the party’s 53 regional offices; and - Solomon Mahlangu Bursary Gala Dinner will be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

Remembering Mama Winnie on canvas

Lebani Sirenje stood on the side of the road - away from all the cameras and the crowd. In his left hand he held a copy of the Daily Sun with a ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Day two - Friday‚ April 6 - Solomon Mahlangu Day which will see visits to the gallows at the Kgoši Mampuru II correctional services in Pretoria; - Lay wreaths at the graveyard and lunch at the Mahlangu Home culminating in the Solomon Mahlangu Memorial Lecture; - The ANC Veterans League will visit Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto; and - All Black Night at the Newton Music factory (formerly Baseline) in Johannesburg to celebrate Madikizela-Mandela.

Day three - Saturday‚ April 7 - ANC volunteers will work at an identified hospice in Soweto; and - Wall murals depicting the life and times and struggles led by Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be unveiled.

Day four - Sunday‚ April 8 - ANC leaders attend church services across the country.

Day five - Monday‚ April 9 - Tribute wall will be unveiled outside Luthuli House; and - Two ANC memorial services will be held at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg and Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

Money for Winnie museum is 'not missing': Magashule

As it stands‚ house number 802 with its dilapidated walls‚ peeling paint and broken windows reflects the horrible times experienced by struggle ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Day six - Tuesday‚ April 10 - Memorial to celebrate former SACP leader Chris Hani; and - Former ANC presidents visit the family.

Day seven - Wednesday‚ April 11 - The government’s official memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

Day eight - Thursday‚ April 12 - Former presidents of the ANC Women’s League visit Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto; - The ANC Women’s League will lead a mass prayer with the women from uManyano in Soweto

Day nine - Friday‚ April 13 - Memorial service at the University of Pretoria; and - ANC night vigil at Orlando Rugby Stadium

Day ten - Saturday‚ April 14 - Special official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

READ MORE:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela perfected the art of power dressing

While the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was never afraid to speak her mind, she often made bold statements with her sartorial choices too.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

'She was an example to all' - Zuma praises Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Former president Jacob Zuma says the country has lost one of its pillars and strong leader in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Politics
9 hours ago

Mama Winnie‚ like Princess Diana‚ did not need a formal role: Tokyo Sexwale

Former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela may not have been destined to be president of the country and the ANC‚ ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. The next 10 days of ANC events to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela Politics
  2. SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande Politics
  3. ANC busses supporters to Winnie's home Politics
  4. Remembering Mama Winnie on canvas Politics
  5. Paroled ANC hitman hands himself over after week-long ‘hide and seek’ Politics

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X