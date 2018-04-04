ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday shared the party’s 10-day programme to celebrate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg‚ Magashule said Madikizela-Mandela’s death was a national tragedy that had “gripped the nation with shock and sadness”.

“It is indeed a national tragedy‚ albeit‚ inevitable in that those we hold in high esteem may not be with us physically forever. However‚ their legacy and footprints continue to remind us of their eternal presence amongst us.”