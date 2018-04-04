“Safe long weekend‚ guys. Be responsible‚ don’t drink and drive. Don’t speed on the road‚ be patient with one another please‚” Malema told his followers.

People's Bae Ndlozi‚ seated next to him‚ chipped in‚ “For those doing the holiday destination safe sex.”

To which Malema added‚ “Please, please‚ carry a lot of condoms. We don’t want you to die. The revolution needs you‚ guys. The land is coming. Don’t die before you get your land‚ you are going to be a landless ghost.”