WATCH | 'Don't become a landless ancestor,' warns Malema
The Economic Freedom Fighters have a message for the reckless: Don't risk dying before the land is won. Drive safe and carry a condom.
On Good Friday‚ EFF leader Julius Malema offered words of advice to people embarking on trips over the long weekend. In the two minute clip‚ Malema‚ in the company of party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ advised people to stay safe on the roads.
“Safe long weekend‚ guys. Be responsible‚ don’t drink and drive. Don’t speed on the road‚ be patient with one another please‚” Malema told his followers.
People's Bae Ndlozi‚ seated next to him‚ chipped in‚ “For those doing the holiday destination safe sex.”
To which Malema added‚ “Please, please‚ carry a lot of condoms. We don’t want you to die. The revolution needs you‚ guys. The land is coming. Don’t die before you get your land‚ you are going to be a landless ghost.”
The pair appears to be enjoying their downtime over the long weekend‚ delivering a strong message with a touch of humour.
“You must get the land first before you die. Otherwise you will be a landless ghost‚ a landless ancestor. You want to have an opinion on the living but you didn’t have land‚” Ndlozi remarked.
The leader of the EFF even asked for prayer regarding the issue of land.
“Every prayer now must be dedicated to land. We need a prayer for land. Even in the UK‚ let’s pray for land‚” he said.
The two were clearly amusing themselves with their comments. Ndlozi’s parting words were‚ “Pray for those imperialists there to come back to their senses and bring back the land. You mustn’t drink and drive‚ you die before you get back the land‚ you are a ghost without land.”