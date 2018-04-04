Politics

WATCH | 'Don't become a landless ancestor,' warns Malema

04 April 2018 - 09:35 By Petru Saal
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Economic Freedom Fighters have a message for the reckless: Don't risk dying before the land is won. Drive safe and carry a condom.

On Good Friday‚ EFF leader Julius Malema offered words of advice to people embarking on trips over the long weekend. In the two minute clip‚ Malema‚ in the company of party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ advised people to stay safe on the roads.

Cyril's word seen as land grab go-ahead

The debate on land restitution could have sparked land grabs across the country, according to Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo.
News
3 days ago

“Safe long weekend‚ guys. Be responsible‚ don’t drink and drive. Don’t speed on the road‚ be patient with one another please‚” Malema told his followers.

People's Bae Ndlozi‚ seated next to him‚ chipped in‚ “For those doing the holiday destination safe sex.”

To which Malema added‚ “Please, please‚ carry a lot of condoms. We don’t want you to die. The revolution needs you‚ guys. The land is coming. Don’t die before you get your land‚ you are going to be a landless ghost.”

😂😂😂😂 DEAD!!!

Posted by Bongani Nxumalo on Friday, March 30, 2018

The pair appears to be enjoying their downtime over the long weekend‚ delivering a strong message with a touch of humour.

“You must get the land first before you die. Otherwise you will be a landless ghost‚ a landless ancestor. You want to have an opinion on the living but you didn’t have land‚” Ndlozi remarked.

The leader of the EFF even asked for prayer regarding the issue of land.

Land invasion is not going to stop‚ warns analyst

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe has warned that land invasion - which is becoming a growing problem for municipalities across the country - is not ...
News
9 days ago

“Every prayer now must be dedicated to land. We need a prayer for land. Even in the UK‚ let’s pray for land‚” he said.

The two were clearly amusing themselves with their comments. Ndlozi’s parting words were‚ “Pray for those imperialists there to come back to their senses and bring back the land. You mustn’t drink and drive‚ you die before you get back the land‚ you are a ghost without land.”

Most read

  1. 'Monster confronts Ramaphosa after Zuma fed it' Politics
  2. 'She was an example to all' - Zuma praises Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Politics
  3. WATCH | 'Don't become a landless ancestor,' warns Malema Politics
  4. Mama Winnie‚ like Princess Diana‚ did not need a formal role: Tokyo Sexwale Politics
  5. Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | A good dose of humility from white people will advance the ... Ideas
  2. Land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data South Africa
  3. Redress past injustices when tackling land issue‚ urges Mashatile South Africa
  4. Expropriation ‘could trigger economic upheaval’. But will it? South Africa
X