A Times Select report on alleged corruption in the fight against organised crime has sparked a demand for answers from a senior Western Cape politician.

Beverley Schäfer‚ chairman of the provincial legislature’s standing committee on economic opportunities‚ tourism and agriculture‚ said on Thursday she would be making a formal request that the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries appear before the committee “to account for allegations of internal factions and corruption related to abalone poaching”.

“In light of numerous corruption allegations laid against Daff in relation to fishing quotas and the facilitating of abalone poaching in the Western Cape‚ this department must now explain not only its failure to deliver on its mandate‚ but also its apparent involvement in the poaching of abalone which is a major socio-economic crime in our province‚” said Schäfer.