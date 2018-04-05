When former president Jacob Zuma steps into the dock at the Durban High Court on Friday‚ he will do so with the backing and well wishes of thousands - including controversial business forums‚ funeral parlour bosses and men of the cloth.

Those in his corner say they have whipped up a groundswell of support for Zuma‚ and have funded the hiring of over 100 buses to ferry his loyalists from Durban and the surrounding areas to the cordoned-off areas just beyond the courtroom.

Two marches‚ a night vigil and a support rally have been planned for the 24 hours leading up to Zuma’s day in court.

There‚ a conglomerate of church leaders say they will also hold the “mother of all prayers” for divine protection of the man they have dubbed the “father of radical economic transformation”.