Politics

Five things to know from Zuma's court appearance

06 April 2018 - 11:06 By Nivashni Nair
Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock alongside Christine Guerrier, who is representing French arms manufacturer Thales, at the Durban High Court on April 6 2018.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Former President Jacob Zuma made a 20-minute appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday.

Zuma is appearing on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thint‚ from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Here's a five-point summary to help you understand what went down:

1. Zuma's corruption trial is not likely to start this year.
2. Christine Guerrier‚ who appeared alongside him‚ is only a representative of arms manufacturer company Thales. She is not being charged in her personal capacity.
3. Zuma will bring an application to challenge the decision to charge him.
4. Zuma is out on a warning pending his next court appearance on June 8.
5. While Kemp J Kemp was not in court‚ he is still a part of Zuma’s defence team.

