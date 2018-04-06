'It's a lie that Winnie killed Stompie,' says Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says it's a fallacy that Madikizela-Mandela had a role in Stompie Seipei's murder.

"Winnie Mandela never killed Stompie Seipei. Winnie Mandela never plotted for the killing of Stompie Seipei. Not a court of law‚ not the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) could link Mama Winnie Mandela directly as having planned and orchestrated or instructed that Stompie should be killed‚” Mentor said on Thursday night.

“It is a lie. It is a fallacy. It is an orchestration that has been perpetuated for decades. It is a lie and a fabrication that the governing party (ANC)‚ [that] I am a member of‚ never bothered to debunk and to expose as an untruth.”