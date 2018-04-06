Politics

Numsa officials harassed by Zambian immigration officials and sent home

06 April 2018 - 19:42 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nicolene Olckers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is to lodge a complaint with both the South African and Zambian authorities over what it calls the harassment and ill-treatment of Numsa officials by Zambian immigration authorities last weekend.

The union said on Friday that two Numsa officials who flew to Zambia last Saturday to attend the launch of the new Socialist Party were harassed by immigration officials at the airport who stopped them and then sent them back to South Africa.

“Their paper work was in order and they were not carrying anything illegal. They were simply flying in on a one-day trip to support their comrades who were launching the Socialist Party in Zambia last weekend‚” Numsa said in a statement.

“The Zambian officials prevented them from proceeding to their destination. Furthermore‚ they detained them for several hours‚ unjustifiably confiscating their phones and passports‚ and then sent them back home.

“Our members were treated like common criminals and yet they had done nothing wrong! A heavily pregnant woman was amongst those detained and she was denied water and food for several hours by the immigration authorities. This is unacceptable! We will be lodging a complaint with Zambian and South African authorities on this matter‚” the union said.

