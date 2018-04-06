Occupy land 'legally' - Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Friday called on supporters to occupy land legally but by force if necessary.

He was addressing a rally at the Thembalethu Stadium in George in the southern Cape.

“You love the EFF when you are in trouble. When the farmers beat you‚ you want the address of the EFF‚” he told supporters.

Rallying them to vote for the red berets‚ he added: “When there are no hospitals you want the EFF‚ when your councillors are stealing from you‚ you want the EFF. But when it comes to voting you say ‘we can’t betray Madiba’.”