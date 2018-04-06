Politics

Occupy land 'legally' - Malema

06 April 2018 - 16:48 By Petru Saal
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Friday called on supporters to occupy land legally but by force if necessary.

He was addressing a rally at the Thembalethu Stadium in George in the southern Cape.

“You love the EFF when you are in trouble. When the farmers beat you‚ you want the address of the EFF‚” he told supporters.

Rallying them to vote for the red berets‚ he added: “When there are no hospitals you want the EFF‚ when your councillors are stealing from you‚ you want the EFF. But when it comes to voting you say ‘we can’t betray Madiba’.”

Malema: 'Whites are part of SA‚ but they must share the land'

EFF leader Julius Malema made a brief appearance in the Manguang court on Friday as his case was postponed pending his challenge of the Riotous ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Then he turned to the issue of land.

“No one respects a person who is propertyless. It doesn’t matter if the person is white or black. When you’ve got property your confidence comes back. You are not people in the eyes of people who own property‚ they see you as sub human. They can kill you anytime and say you look like a baboon‚ why? Because you are propertyless. All those who are fed to lions and mistaken for baboons are those who are propertyless‚” he said.

Malema remained resolute in his position on land and called for land occupation to be done legally.

“When we say to the people of South Africa occupy land‚ we don’t say do illegal things. It is your right to have land. I can’t go say occupy your house‚ it belongs to you. You must continue to occupy the land it is yours.

Nelson Mandela Bay to remove 'land invaders'

Hundreds of residents who invaded a piece of land owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality that has been named “Malema Village” by the invaders ...
News
23 hours ago

“Majority of black people where they stay it was an illegal occupation. You see Soweto‚ they occupied it by force. Today it is the biggest township in Africa. You must continue to occupy by force. We are saying to the people in power we are serious about land.”

Malema was in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court earlier on Friday for an earlier incident in which he allegedly incited supporters to invade land. NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the matter was postponed until July 27. This was to accommodate his legal challenge of the Riotous Assemblies Act which he was charged under.

WATCH | 'Don't become a landless ancestor,' warns Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters have a message for the reckless: Don't risk dying before the land is won. Drive safe and carry a condom.
Politics
2 days ago

A crowd of supporters were at court to support Malema. Outside‚ according to the official EFF twitter account‚ he told them: "I am happy to appear before a court of law not because I am accused of stealing money from the poor ... we are here not because we raped‚ killed or stole anything. But because we recited the Freedom Charter that people will have the right to occupy land wherever they choose."

Speaking about public hospitals in the country‚ he said on Friday that conditions at state hospitals had deteriorated.

“The conditions in public hospitals are bad‚ 23 years into democracy the facilities for black people aren’t proper. There is not a single hospital you can be proud of‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Occupy land 'legally' - Malema Politics
  2. Ramaphosa won't fight order that Zuma must pay State Capture legal bill Politics
  3. Zuma talks tough to those who've put a target on his back Politics
  4. Five things to know from Zuma's court appearance Politics
  5. Malema: 'Whites are part of SA‚ but they must share the land' Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X