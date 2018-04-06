Politics

Ramaphosa won't fight order that Zuma must pay State Capture legal bill

06 April 2018 - 14:53 By Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma outside the Durban High Court where he made a brief appearance on 16 charges of Fraud, corruption and money laundering on 06 April 2018.
Jacob Zuma outside the Durban High Court where he made a brief appearance on 16 charges of Fraud, corruption and money laundering on 06 April 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

It hasn’t been a very good day for former president Jacob Zuma.

Hours after Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on corruption charges‚ lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa officially withdrew his office’s appeal against the State Capture judgment – and made it clear that Zuma will have to fight the estimated R10-million personal costs order made against him on his own.

“Take further notice that with regards to the appeal on the issue of the punitive costs‚ the current President is not liable in that the punitive costs were against the former President in his personal capacity and as such we do not purport to act on the former President’s behalf in this notice.”

The North Gauteng High Court ordered Zuma to personally foot the bill in his aborted bid to block the release of then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report‚ and his failed bid to review it. Three judges slammed his legal challenges as “ill-advised and reckless”.

Zuma’s lawyers have yet to indicate whether he will fight the costs order in his personal capacity‚ and if so‚ whether he will be entitled to state legal funding for that challenge. The state’s continued funding of Zuma’s legal fees in his corruption trial is currently being challenged by the Democratic Alliance.

READ MORE

Baked goods from Nkandla with love‚ for Zuma loyalists

For Nkandla native Nosipho Ntuli - who arrived before dawn with a spread of baked goods to sell - the adage that an army marches on its stomach rings ...
News
3 hours ago

Zuma talks tough to those who've put a target on his back

If the legal woes of former president Jacob Zuma were taking their toll it wasn’t showing as he shrugged off his detractors on Friday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Five things to know from Zuma's court appearance

Former President Jacob Zuma made a 20-minute appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Done in 20 minutes: Zuma fraud, corruption case postponed

Former President Jacob Zuma had his day in court on Friday but if he gets his way he won't be in the dock for long.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa won't fight order that Zuma must pay State Capture legal bill Politics
  2. Zuma talks tough to those who've put a target on his back Politics
  3. Five things to know from Zuma's court appearance Politics
  4. Malema: 'Whites are part of SA‚ but they must share the land' Politics
  5. 'It's a lie that Winnie killed Stompie,' says Vytjie Mentor Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X