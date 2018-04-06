Will Zuma get the money he needs to fund Stalingrad 2?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a crucial decision to make in the coming days – and it will shape the future of the corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma.

Lawyers for Zuma and Thint, the French arms company accused of bribing him, will on Friday morning ask that the case against them is postponed, so they can challenge the decision to proceed with their trial.

Thint lawyers want to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority, in which they will argue that the case against them should not proceed.

Zuma’s legal team will seek a review of national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’s decision that there was no reason for him not to be tried.

Ramaphosa must decide whether to fight a Democratic Alliance application to stop continued legal funding for Zuma’s fight against his corruption prosecution. If he chooses to stay out of that legal battle, Zuma will undoubtedly fight the case on his own.