If the legal woes of former president Jacob Zuma were taking their toll it wasn’t showing as he shrugged off his detractors on Friday.

A glib Zuma‚ wearing a broad grin‚ was met with rapturous applause outside the Durban High Court.

He said that he had become a victim of opposition parties who‚ unable to perform in parliament‚ drove their agenda in court.

“The opposition likes to operate in court...this is where they push their politics. They can’t even debate in parliament‚” he said.

Speaking to his followers‚ he thanked them for their backing.

“I want to thank you as I thanked you many years ago. There are things that follow you that you can’t escape‚” he added.

“These charges were created as a political plot. There are those I trusted that are adamant that I must be found guilty.”