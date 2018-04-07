Politics

Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of the country: Maimane

07 April 2018 - 13:06 By Timeslive
‏Ours is a mission to unite the people of this great country. Ours is a mission to build an economy and a society that is shared by all.
‏Ours is a mission to unite the people of this great country. Ours is a mission to build an economy and a society that is shared by all.
Image: Democratic Alliance via Twitter

Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of South Africa‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday‚ adding that what happens in this province in next year’s election will reverberate throughout the country.

Addressing the DA’s federal congress in Thswane‚ Maimane said the tide was turning in Gauteng.

“Seven years ago‚ we won in Midvaal. Two years ago‚ on the 3rd of August‚ we won in Joburg. And on that day we also won‚ right here‚ in Pretoria.

“Many people did not believe the ANC could lose‚ yet now they are learning what it’s like to be in opposition.

“What started as a ripple here‚ is building into a tsunami that will wash over this province and turn it blue‚” the DA leader said.

But he warned that it would not be easy and that the party was in “for the fight of our lives”.

“Our opponents are afraid of us. And we expect the election to be a tough and dirty fight.

“But when they go low‚ we’ll go high.

“When they are trying to buy votes with food parcels‚ we’ll be talking to voters about our plan for a better South Africa.

“While they are trying to intimidate us and threaten us‚ we’ll be out there winning the battle of ideas.

“And when they are dividing the people of this country‚ we will be uniting all South Africans – black‚ white‚ Indian and coloured‚” Maimane asserted.

READ MORE

DA would double child grant if it gets into power

The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year.
Politics
2 days ago

Road to DA congress: Five-year term for Maimane divides party

More divisions have emerged in the higher echelons of the DA, with a top party member strongly objecting to moves to extend the office term of leader ...
Politics
6 days ago

DA-EFF breakup was about 'no compromise'

The political marriage between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF's Julius Malema ended when Jacob Zuma was recalled.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SA can’t speak of new dawn while cabinet still ‘crammed full of corrupt ... Politics
  2. DA’s opponents painting party as white because they’re ‘afraid of black South ... Politics
  3. Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of the country: Maimane Politics
  4. Former top diplomat George Nene dies Politics
  5. Numsa officials harassed by Zambian immigration officials and sent home Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X