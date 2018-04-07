KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has vowed to clamp down on illegal public transport operators in the province.

He was speaking on Saturday at a mass funeral for 15 victims including a baby who died in a horror minibus accident in Msinga last week.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the driver of the minibus taxi‚ which was travelling from Greytown to Msinga‚ lost control of the vehicle and it careered down an embankment. The driver died also died in the accident.

At a briefing following the crash‚ Kaunda ordered law enforcement agencies‚ assisted by municipalities as custodians of ranking facilities‚ to formulate an integrated plan that would deal harshly with the proliferation of unroadworthy minibus taxis throughout the province.

He assured the more than 2‚000 mourners on Saturday that this plan was being finalised and would be implemented expeditiously. He further urged members of the public to resist being transported in unroadworthy vehicles which were “a death trap”.