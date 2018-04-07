SA can’t speak of new dawn while cabinet still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’: Maimane
South Africa cannot speak of a new dawn when the cabinet is still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Addressing the DA’s federal congress in Thswane on Saturday‚ Maimane said the country didn’t need the empty promise of a new dawn‚ it needed total change.
“We need to dismantle the corrupt system that continues to oppress poor people in this country‚: he asserted.
“How can we speak of a new dawn when our cabinet is still crammed full of corrupt ministers‚ and when our Deputy President has a cloud of allegations hanging over his head?
“How can we speak of a new dawn when the same government that shot and killed 34 unarmed mine workers‚ and left 144 mental healthcare patients to die agonising deaths is still in office?
“How can we speak of a new dawn when our children are still dying in pit toilets at schools across the country?
“How can we speak of new dawn when our farmers continue to be brutally murdered?‚” Maimane questioned.
“This so-called new dawn will happily play along in removing a mayor who is eradicating bucket toilets and making his city safe simply because his skin is the wrong colour‚” he added.
This so-called new dawn would see the country’s Constitution taken apart and the property rights of all its people threatened simply to mask the government’s failure to return land to the people within the law.
“We don’t need a new dawn. We need a plan to put millions of people in jobs. We need a plan to fight drug abuse and gangs in our towns and cities. We need a plan to shore up our borders and curb illegal immigration.
“We need a plan that gives people ownership of their land‚ and then protects the property rights of all South Africans.
“But most of all we need a plan to break down the walls that this government has erected between the insiders and the outsiders in our society‚” Maimane stated.