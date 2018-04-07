South Africa cannot speak of a new dawn when the cabinet is still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Addressing the DA’s federal congress in Thswane on Saturday‚ Maimane said the country didn’t need the empty promise of a new dawn‚ it needed total change.

“We need to dismantle the corrupt system that continues to oppress poor people in this country‚: he asserted.

“How can we speak of a new dawn when our cabinet is still crammed full of corrupt ministers‚ and when our Deputy President has a cloud of allegations hanging over his head?

“How can we speak of a new dawn when the same government that shot and killed 34 unarmed mine workers‚ and left 144 mental healthcare patients to die agonising deaths is still in office?

“How can we speak of a new dawn when our children are still dying in pit toilets at schools across the country?