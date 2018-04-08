DA adopts recall clause

The DA on Sunday overwhelmingly passed the so called "De Lille clause" which gives the party's federal executive powers to recall elected public representatives from office.

The newly adopted amendment to the DA constitution became informally known as the "De Lille clause" as it emerged at a time when the DA was embroiled in a power battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille when it unsuccessfully attempted to fire her earlier this year.

In terms of the "De Lille clause" the DA's highest decision-making body‚ the federa