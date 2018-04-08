Politics

DA adopts recall clause

08 April 2018 - 12:33 By Aphiwe Deklerk
The Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held this weekend.
The Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held this weekend.
Image: ALON SKUY

The DA on Sunday overwhelmingly passed the so called "De Lille clause" which gives the party's federal executive powers to recall elected public representatives from office.

The newly adopted amendment to the DA constitution became informally known as the "De Lille clause" as it emerged at a time when the DA was embroiled in a power battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille when it unsuccessfully attempted to fire her earlier this year.

In terms of the "De Lille clause" the DA's highest decision-making body‚ the federa

SA can’t speak of new dawn while cabinet still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’: Maimane

South Africa cannot speak of a new dawn when the cabinet is still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Politics
23 hours ago

l executive‚ now has the authority to fire mayors‚ premiers and other public representative for misbehaving‚ disobeying party instructions and other offences.

De Lille is currently facing disciplinary action over allegations of maladministration and nepotism.

In terms of the new constitutional amendment‚ DA public representatives would still be allowed to make representations to the decision-making body before their fate is decided.

Even though the amendment was passed with an overwhelming majority‚ it was preceded by a long and lively debate.

During the debate‚ DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mngcwango emphasised that the process must follow natural justice before a public representative is removed.

Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of the country: Maimane

Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of South Africa‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday‚ adding that what happens ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Shafer said it was untenable to allow DA public representatives to enjoy the protection of opposition parties whenever they were charged with wrongdoing.

"We are a political party and we should allow a political party to take political decisions. It's untenable to have a person who is protected in power by the opposition‚" Shafer said.

Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ who is seen as next in line for De Lille's job‚ also spoke in support on the amendment saying that public representatives were members of the DA before they occupy office.

DA MP Dean Macpherson spoke against members who looked after their own interests and not those of the DA.

DA would double child grant if it gets into power

The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year.
Politics
2 days ago

"I think we should be very clear that as the DA moves to new waters in leading government‚ we can't allow governments to be held hostage by special interest groups outside of the DA‚" he said. Another DA MP‚ Masizole Mnqasela‚ emphasised the need for the party to uphold the rule of natural justice.

"We need due process … in order for people to be protected against the onslaught by those wanting to be mayors [and] sub-council chairperson. We need to protect this party‚" he said.

But Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga warned against the party making changes that favour interests of certain individuals. "No individual must hold the party to ransom but everybody has a right to fairness‚" he added.

Most read

  1. DA adopts recall clause Politics
  2. DA chief whip warns against complacency Politics
  3. Tale of two factions as DA's meat and beer group faces off against cheese and ... Politics
  4. Angry Zuma loyalists threaten ANC split, plan to make Cyril pay Politics
  5. KZN MEC vows to clamp down on illegal public transport operators Politics

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X