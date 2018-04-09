Politics

ANC must rebuild or risk losing power: Magashule

09 April 2018 - 20:16 By Nico Gous
Ace Magashule. File photo
Ace Magashule. File photo
Image: Supplied

The ANC must rebuild or risk losing power.

That is what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday evening at the ANC in Gauteng’s memorial service in Johannesburg for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“This is our time‚ but we cannot have economic freedom if the ANC is still fighting against one another and each other. You will never win elections for as long as you think you are the only one who is strong in the ANC [and] you don’t need others‚” Magashule said.

“We must force you to unite. We must rebuild the ANC. We must carry the spear which has fallen from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”

Magashule said the ANC was only powerful as a unit.

ANCWL and ANCYL exhort youth not to forget Winnie’s struggle

The ANC women and youth leagues have urged the youth to use the mourning period for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to reflect on her struggle and ...
Politics
44 minutes ago

“Don’t think you are so important [that] you are powerful‚ the only thing that is powerful is the African National Congress. You are but nothing as an individual. That’s why we must learn to respect and make sure that we build and renew this organisation.”

Magashule believed that apathetic members were weakening the ruling party.

“When we call a BGM (branch general meeting)‚ you want to invite only those who voted for you. Those who didn’t vote for you‚ you want to sideline them. You are killing the organisation. You are making it weak every day.” Magashule attacked ANC members who criticised fellow leaders in public.

“Don’t use memorial services of our revolutionaries to attack other leaders. When you attack another‚ it is not that you are a coward. You are a disciplined cadre of this movement with its own characteristics of respect and self-discipline and self-criticism‚” Magashule said.

“When I criticise you and attack another leader of the ANC in public‚ I am weakening the movement.” Magashule said the party should discuss these matters at internal party meetings.

READ MORE

A mural memorial: Winnie's wall unveiled at Luthuli House

The ANC has officially launched a tribute wall on which the general public will be able to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
7 hours ago

'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother

Stompie's mother has only fond memories of a humbled Winnie
News
1 day ago

Manuel rips into Magashule about restoration of Winnie’s Brandfort home

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel ripped into ANC secretary-general and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule on the restoration of Winnie ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ANCWL and ANCYL exhort youth not to forget Winnie’s struggle Politics
  2. Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral: Mantashe Politics
  3. Graca Machel mourns her 'big sister' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Politics
  4. Gordhan gunning for Denel Politics
  5. 'Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do' - Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X