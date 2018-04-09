ANC must rebuild or risk losing power: Magashule

The ANC must rebuild or risk losing power.

That is what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday evening at the ANC in Gauteng’s memorial service in Johannesburg for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“This is our time‚ but we cannot have economic freedom if the ANC is still fighting against one another and each other. You will never win elections for as long as you think you are the only one who is strong in the ANC [and] you don’t need others‚” Magashule said.

“We must force you to unite. We must rebuild the ANC. We must carry the spear which has fallen from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”

Magashule said the ANC was only powerful as a unit.