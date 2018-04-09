In his first state of the nation address‚ following former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on reconfiguring the way state-owned enterprises operated and how their boards were appointed.

Shortly after that‚ in his first reshuffle of the Cabinet he had inherited from Zuma‚ Ramaphosa axed public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and replaced her with Gordhan.

Brown as well as her predecessor Malusi Gigaba have been accused of peppering the boards of the country’s state-owned enterprises with Gupta associates.

Following his axing as finance minister last year‚ Gordhan stayed on as an MP in Parliament and joined the portfolio committee on public enterprises. He was a formidable force in the portfolio committee as he doggedly grilled those who appeared at the Eskom inquiry about their role in allegations of state capture at the power utility.

During his time as finance minister‚ Gordhan had also locked heads with Denel. This was after Treasury had refused to give the SOE permission to go ahead with its Denel Asia project. Denel Asia was a joint venture between Denel and VR Laser Asia‚ owned by Gupta family associate Salim Essa.