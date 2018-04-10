Head of elections in the ANC Fikile Mbalula says there is a case for the pursuit of socialism in South Africa as the economy is still run and owned by a few elite.

Speaking at an event in Ekurhuleni commemorating the anniversary of Chris Hani’s assassination‚ Mbalula said the late SA Communist Party leader viewed socialism as necessary for the country’s unequal society.

“The case for socialism will never die. That is what we are doing here in our social democracy‚ if you like it‚ that we give young people free education. Others said that free education is not implementable. We are implementing free education as we speak in our universities. Never will a poor child fail to register in a university because they cannot afford. That is a revolution we are pursuing‚” said Mbalula.

He said the move by the ANC to expropriate land without compensation would not result in a crisis like that that took place in Zimbabwe.