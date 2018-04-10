Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has once again dodged a motion of no confidence tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ as council collapsed for the second time in two weeks.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half‚ most of which was spent on messages of condolences following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last week.

The meeting once again descended into a shouting match‚ even before the motion of no confidence was tabled or debated.

Eventually the special council meeting was "permanently adjourned" by speaker Jonathan Lawack‚ who is a DA member.

Lawack was accused of wanting to collapse the meeting by EFF councillor Zilindile Vena‚ who said Lawack had "an agenda to collapse our meeting."

The meeting was called to deal with‚ among others‚ the EFF's motion of no confidence. The party had tabled the motion in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation.