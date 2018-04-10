WATCH | Guns out as ANC meeting ends in tense standoff

Weapons were drawn as a meeting of ANC leaders in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands descended into chaos on Monday.

The party is on the eve of holding another regional and provincial elective conference amid divisions.

The meeting in the party’s Moses Mabhida Region had been called to brief branch chairs on the readiness to elect new regional and provincial leadership after the provincial executive committee was dissolved by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in January.

Bodyguards and protectors assigned to some of the leaders had their guns drawn as the meeting spiralled into chaos when a group of branch members‚ insisting they had been sidelined from attending the meeting‚ stormed the gates.