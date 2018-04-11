Bambatha Mandela‚ Ziyanda Manaway‚ Zwelami Mandela‚ Zama Obiri‚ Zipho Manaway‚ Zazi Mandela‚ Ziwelene Mandela and Zankosi Manaway are listed on the official programme‚ which is to get under way at 11am.

Popular poet Mzwakhe Mbuli is also among the people who are to take to the podium‚ while the Soweto Gospel Choir is to provide musical entertainment.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile and communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane are listed as the programme directors.

The sermon is to be delivered by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church. Along with Steve Biko‚ he and his wife Thoko Mpumlwana were founding activists in the anti-apartheid Black Consciousness Movement. As general secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC)‚ Mpumlwana also became the voice of the religious community's criticism of former president Jacob Zuma.

The 40‚000-seater stadium‚ which is a stone's throw from Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto‚ is expected to packed to capacity and several overflow areas have been prepared.

Roads leading to the stadium have been closed off since the early hours of the morning and are expected to be re-opened only after 6pm.