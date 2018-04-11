The ANC on Wednesday said it was mourning the passing of its veteran‚ Zola Skweyiya.

He died just a few days shy of his 76th birthday died after a lengthy illness‚ the party said.

“On behalf of the National Executive Committee of the ANC and the entire membership of the movement‚ we pass our heartfelt condolences to his wife‚ Thuthukile Skweyiya and the entire family for their loss. The movement mourns with them as we celebrate the life of this gentle giant of our struggle‚” said party spokesman‚ Pule Mabe.

The ANC detailed Skweyiya’s life saying he joined the ANC in 1956 and went into exile in 1963.

In 1978‚ the ANC deployed him to Germany to study law at the University of Leipzig and later worked for the ANC in various offices‚ assuming responsibility for setting up the ANC office in Addis Ababa‚ Ethiopia.