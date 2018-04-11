Paying tribute to the late Zola Skweyiya on Wednesday‚ the Congress of the People (Cope) said veterans of the struggle were gradually departing at a time when their wisdom was needed to guide the nation through turbulent times in the development of the country's democracy.

Struggle veteran Skweyiya died on Wednesday morning at the age of 75.

“Mr. Zola Skweyiya was one of the few leaders of our people who sacrificed the comfort of home‚ family and friends to travel to foreign lands to seek assistance in the just fight for a better South Africa that belongs to all its people‚” Cope chairman Pakes Dikgetsi said.