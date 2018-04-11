The Democratic Alliance has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately suspend State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser pending an investigation into the serious allegations levelled against him.

On Wednesday‚ Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe accused Fraser of threatening him and trying to block an investigation into "serious" allegations against the spy boss.

Dintwe said this had forced him to go to court on an urgent basis to seek legal protection.

"In a desperate attempt to bring an end to my investigation into the allegations against him‚ the Director-General has sought to revoke my security clearance‚” Dintwe said in a statement.