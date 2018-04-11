De Lille in hot water for not telling DA about attending EFF Winnie memorial

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will have to explain herself to DA top brass on why she attended an EFF memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.

That’s according to DA chairperson of the federal council James Selfe.

Selfe said De Lille had not informed the DA that she was going to be attending an EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela‚ instead of the official state event which was held in Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the same day.

“There are occasions when politicians of one party address rallies of another party. I mean [DA leader Mmusi Maimane] has done so. But we will require from her some explanation about why she didn’t tell us‚” said Selfe.

He said the party’s action would depend “under what guise she did that [not telling the party]”.