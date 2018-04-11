De Lille in hot water for not telling DA about attending EFF Winnie memorial
City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will have to explain herself to DA top brass on why she attended an EFF memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.
That’s according to DA chairperson of the federal council James Selfe.
Selfe said De Lille had not informed the DA that she was going to be attending an EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela‚ instead of the official state event which was held in Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the same day.
“There are occasions when politicians of one party address rallies of another party. I mean [DA leader Mmusi Maimane] has done so. But we will require from her some explanation about why she didn’t tell us‚” said Selfe.
He said the party’s action would depend “under what guise she did that [not telling the party]”.
When contacted following her address‚ De Lille declined to comment specifically on Selfe’s comments.
“I am not prepared to do an interview ...we must show respect for Mama Winnie‚ that’s why I went to pay tribute to her as a friend‚” said De Lille.
She said she would show respect to Madikizela-Mandela because she knew her as a mother and a friend.
De Lille’s appearance at the EFF event raised a lot of eyebrows as she is currently in trouble with her party‚ facing a disciplinary hearing.
She is currently serving as a mayor thanks to opposition parties and rebel DA councillors who defied their party’s motion of no confidence in her to keep her in power.
But that may soon change after the DA adopted a recall clause at their conference last week which has since been dubbed the “De Lille clause”.
This will not be the first time De Lille has been linked to the EFF. Earlier when her troubles started‚ many linked her to the party but she played down the suggestions at the time saying she was only concerned about clearing her name.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ EFF leader Julius Malema also denied that De Lille may be joining his party.
“She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama but she is not joining the EFF‚” said Malema.
Addressing the crowd at the memorial‚ De Lille spoke fondly about Madikizela-Mandela and their relationship.
She told the crowd that Madikizela-Mandela had given her a call asking about her troubles in the DA.
“The last time she phoned me must be in December ...she said: ‘what are these boys doing to you man? Those boys don’t know who they are dealing with’‚ and she laughed and laughed and laughed. And I said: ‘ Mama Winnie‚ I have got it under control but thank you for your support’‚” said De Lille.
She later sobbed as she took her seat.